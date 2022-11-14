Dua Lipa denies she’s performing at the Qatar World Cup

Pop singer Dua Lipa has denied she’s performing at the Qatar World Cup Soccer opening.

The singer responded to media reports linking her to the upcoming event. On her Instagram page she put out a statement denying any involvement with the event.

“There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the world cup in Qatar. I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform.

“I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.”

Controversy has surrounded the gulf state being selected as the host for the international sporting event with concerns over its criminalisation of homosexuality, and human rights abuses against foreign workers. It’s been suggested that thousands of foreign workers have been killed while construction the new facilities to host the cup.

So far Soth Korean singer Jung Kook is the only performer confirmed for the opening ceremony event on 20th November. Diplo, Calvin Harris and Sean Paul are booked to perform at the FIFA Fan Festival which runs over the 29 days of the tournament.

OIP Staff

