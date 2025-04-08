Dumped Liberal Ben Britton says he’s the victim of a “witch hunt”

Over the weekend the Liberals dumped their candidate for the NSW seat of Whitlam over a series of comments he’d made on a podcast last year.

On the podcast Britton voiced his view that women should not be allowed to serve in combat roles arguing that they were not psychologically or physically suited to the role, arguing that no society should send “beautiful women” into combat.

Now the former soldier is hitting back at the party and leader Peter Dutton claiming he is the victim of a witch hunt and his comments were inline with their views previous voiced by senior party members. He’s also alleged that there’s an internal party plot to undermine leader Peter Dutton and ensure he never becomes Prime Minister.

Britton spoke to Ben Fordham on Sydney radio station 2GB where the veteran voiced his concern about the way he was dismissed from the party.

“My position is the same as Andrew Hastie, the Shadow Minister for Defence, and the great Jim Molan, that women should not serve specifically in combat roles, specifically in the army itself.”

The aspiring politician, who previously ran for Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party, said he was actually relieved to be dropped by the party.

“I was freed from the nonsense, freed from the factionalism, and free to be able to finally say what I really want to say.” Britton said.

Britton said the despite being preselected by branch members and endorsed by the party executive, they’d never really wanted him.

“It’s a witch hunt because they didn’t wanted me there. Its the factions in the party that didn’t want me there because I wouldn’t sign up to a faction, wouldn’t be controlled, wouldn’t be told what to say. I would say what I want when I want.

Ben Britton in a Liberal party ad for the seat of Whitlam.

The dismissed candidate claimed there was a plot across the NSW branch of the party to destabilise the leadership of Peter Dutton.

“What’s occurring within the New South Wales division right now is a systematic plot from the left faction, working hand in glove with members of the right faction – who are traitors – to stab Peter Dutton in the back and ensure he doesn’t get elected as the Prime Minister, so they can roll him as leader.” Britton claimed.

Britton said he joined the party thinking they were the ones who valued free speech, so he was surprised that they had concerns about comments he’d made up online. He alleged that unnamed senior party officials who he described as “the faceless men” had accused him of having previously being accused of domestic violence – an accusation he categorically denied when asked by Fordham.

The dismissed candidate said there no ‘skeletons in his closet’, beyond sharing ideas with other people, and his political ambitions had not been quelled. He announced that he would now be running as an independent.

While the 2GB interview focused on Britton’s comments about women in the defence forces, on the podcast that landed him in hot water he shared his view that pornography had led to an increase in transgender desires, and is a trigger for gender dysphoria, and claimed the education system was brainwashing people with Marxist ideology.

Moments after Britton finished the interview a new story appeared in the media suggesting that in an newly unearthed Telegram group chat from August 2024 Britton had referred to Liberal senator Andrew Bragg as a “piece of globalist shit” while praising Russian President Vladimir Puttin.