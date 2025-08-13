Eddie Izzard announces Australian tour

Comedian Eddie Izzard will be touring Australia this November and tickets go on sale this week.

Eddie Izzard –The Remix Tour Live is a chance for Eddie, inspired by her ever loyal audiences to remix and re-imagine some of her own favourite, personal comedy highlights.

- Advertisement -

Eddies 35 years of sell- out comedy shows stretch from The Ambassadors in 1993 to Wunderbar in 2019.

Ever wondered what became of Darth Vader and Mr Stevens or the monkey in the tree, did the pears ever ripen… and will God ever appear? It’s a glorious chance to ‘maybe’ find out the answers or discover more questions to those Izzard conundrums. It’s highly likely that no night will be exactly the same so as ever with Eddie, expect the unexpected.

Eddie Izzard’s classic ‘Cake or Death’ routine. Warning: contains strong language.

“In the first 35 years of my standup career I came up with many weird and crazy comedy stories. The ones I like the best will be in my 2025 live Remix Tour.” Eddie Izzard said.

The tour will begin in Sydney on Friday 14th November with a show at the Sydney Opera House, before heading to Melbourne’s Hamer Hall on Monday 17th November. Izzards will play the Civic Centre in Newcastle on Friday 28th November, and Brisbane’s QPAC Concert Hall on 30th November.

She’ll head to Adelaide’s Her Majesty’s Theatre on Tuesday 2nd November and then play the final show of the tour here in Perth at the Riverside Theatre on Wednesday 10th December.

Tickets are on sale from Friday 15th August at 9am from BohmPresents