Elton John’s Oscar party raises millions for HIV research

The Oscars returned to their full glamorous delivery yesterday, after a Covid-subdued Zoom call version in 2021, and alongside the awards show was the return of Elton John’s legendary HIV/AIDS fundraiser viewing party.

Elton couldn’t make the party himself this year as he’s currently on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road final world tour, but he linked up with the party being hosted by husband David Furnish beaming in from Lincoln, Nebraska.

The event was hosted by Lady Gaga, Eric McCormack, and Billy Porter, while singer Brandi Carlisle was on hand to entertain the crowd too.

“I’m so grateful to my friends Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Eric McCormack for joining David in hosting such an incredible evening, and of course Brandi Carlile for bringing down the house with an electrifying performance,” Elton said. “Most of all, I’m thankful to all who attended and participated to ensure that we can continue our lifesaving work to end AIDS. I could feel the love and support all the way from Lincoln, Nebraska!”

It was the 30th anniversary of the fundraiser, that has generated over $86 million of funds to date.

Stars lined up to be seen at the iconic event, and Elton and David’s sons Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John and Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John were in attendance too, walking the red carpet with Lady Gaga and fashion designer Donatella Versace.

Inside the event actor Christina Henricks was captured hanging out with siblings Rosanna and Patricia Arquette.

Also spotted at the event was Adam Lambert, RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Violet Chachki and Gotmilk, Tinashe, Raven Symone, Miranda Maday, Amber Riley, Jeremy Piven, Casey Affleck, Chris Pine, Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner, Sharon Osborne, Jane Seymour, and many others.

OIP Staff, Images: Elton John: Jason Squires Getty Images, Others Michael Kovac, Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

