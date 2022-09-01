Emeli Sandé teams up with Nile Rodgers for new tune

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Emeli Sandé has teamed up with disco legend Nile Rodgers and released new single When Somebody Loves You.

Speaking on her latest collaboration, Sandé said, “I feel greatly privileged to have created with Nile Rodgers. He’s such a legendary musician and producer, a true icon in music.

“His humility and passion inspired me so much in the making of the music and I feel that the excitement and positivity in the studio transmits through the song. I’m very proud of When Someone Loves You and I hope it brings joy to each listener.”

Rodgers was also commented on how Sandé’s life had changed in recent years.

“I’ve loved working with Emeli over the years as she is such a special talent, but I’ve never seen her as happy and full of life as she is right now. She has found herself and it’s beautiful to behold”.

Ahead of the release of her most recent critically acclaimed album Let’s Say For Instance, Sandé shared that she had found love in a same-sex relationship. The musician shared with fans how she’d found happiness with pianist Yoana Karemova.

The sixteen track album has alreaded spawned several singles including There Isn’t Much, Brighter Days, Look What You’ve Done, Family and Ready to Love.

Scottish born Emeli Sandé first made a mark on the music industry as a songwriter working with Tinie Tempah, Professor Green, Cheryl Cole, Rhianna, Leona Lewis and Susan Boyle.

Her first solo release Heaven was a massive hit in the UK in 2011, and she performed it at the opening of the London Olympics, as well as singing the hymn Abide With Me.

Her debut album Our Version of Events (2012), was followed up by Long Live The Angels (2016) and Real life (2019). Her latest record is her first on an independent label and sees her exploring different genres and styles.

Nile Rodgers remains one of the most sought after collaborators in music. He enjoyed success in the 19870’s and was of the founding members of Chic, who dominated the dance floors with disco singles including Everybody Dance, I Want Your Love, Le Freak and Good Times. He also created hits for Sister Sledge including He’s the Greatest Dancer and We Are Family.

Rodgers would go on to produce some of the biggest albums of the 980’s working with Madonna, David Bowie, INXS, Duran Duran, Thompson Twins, Deborah Harry and Diana Ross. He had a career resurgence in 2012 when he worked with Daft Punk on their mega-hit Get Lucky.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.