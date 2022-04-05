Emeli Sandé shares she’s found love in a same-sex relationship

British musician Emeli Sandé has shared some news about her personal life, letting fans know that’s she’s found love in a same-sex relationship.

Sandé shared that she’d found her soulmate in pianist Yoana Karemova, posting snaps of her being hugged by her partner to social media.

“It’s taken me many years to find the strength to be myself. I’ve struggled for a long time to accept myself as I am.” the singer posted to Instagram.

“I’m so lucky to have found my soul mate Yoana, she’s such an extraordinary woman! Falling in love with her gave me the strength I needed!

“Feels so good to be in love and I feel happier than ever. I’m deeply touched by all your messages of love and support. Thank you so much for your acceptance and kind wishes.

“Feels like a huge weight has been lifted, here’s to a new beginning in truth and happiness!” Sandé said.

Her coming out post was welcomed by her followers and fellow celebrities. Mnek, Ronan Keating, Kelly Rowland, Laura Mvula, Annie Mac, Naughty Boy and Jools Holland also posted congratulatory messages to the couple.

Emeli Sandé was previously in a long term relationship with marine biologist Adam Gouraguine. The couple dated for almost a decade before getting married in 2014. Two years after exchanging vows, they divorced.

The singer just released There Isn’t Much. The new tune is lifted from her forthcoming fourth album Let’s Say For Instance which will be out on 6th May.

Scottish born Emeli Sandé first made a mark on the music industry as a songwriter working with Tinie Tempah, Professor Green, Cheryl Cole, Rhianna, Leona Lewis and Susan Boyle.

Her first solo release Heaven was a massive hit in the UK in 2011, and she performed it at the opening of the London Olympics, as well as singing the hymn Abide With Me.

Her debut album Our Version of Events (2012), was followed up by Long Live The Angels (2016) and Real life (2019). Her upcoming record will be her first on an independent label and sees her exploring different genres and styles.

In 2013 Sandé was awarded an honourary doctorate from the University of Glasgow, she also holds a neuroscience qualification from the university. In 2017 she was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), and in 2019 she was appointed to the position of Chancellor of the University of Sunderland.

