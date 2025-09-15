‘English Teacher’ is back for a second series

The US series English Teacher will be returning for its second season and the trailer gives a preview of the next round of adventures at Morrison-Hensley High School.

The new series will have its premiere on Thursday, September 25 in the USA and is expected to be available to Australian viewers around the same time.

- Advertisement -

This time round the school teachers are tackling everything from climate change controversy, to military recruitment drives, student mobile phone usage and post Covid trauma.

The show stars Brian Jordan Alvarez as Evan Marquez, a English teacher who finds himself in trouble when a parent accuses him of her turning her son gay because the student saw him kiss his now ex-boyfriend.

The school district forbids Evan from dating another faculty member, just as handsome new teacher Harry arrives.

Prior to appearing in this show Alvarez had memorable roles in Will & Grace, where he played Estefan, and Jane the Virgin where he played the role of Wesley.

English Teacher can be found on Disney+ in Australia.