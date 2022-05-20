Equality Australia release their scorecard on the major parties

Equality Australia have released a scorecard on major parties policies as they relate to the LGBTIQA+ communities.

Relasing the scorecard CEO Anna Brown said every person in Australia deserved to be treated with respect.

“Every person in Australia deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and to work, study and access services without fear of discrimination,” Brown said.

“LGBTIQ+ voters have told us emphatically that equality matters to them. By asking the parties vying for the support of LGBTIQ+ voters where they stand on the issues that affect our community, we have ensured that people can make an informed choice. We will continue to work to ensure whoever wins government acts to progress equality for all of us.”

Discrimination protections, losing protections via the proposed religious discrimination laws, combating conversion practices, protecting intersex people, improving health and wellbeing, including LGBTIQA+ people in the census, and tackling family violence were identified as the most important issues.

Overall The Greens came out on top as having the policies that most met the identified issues. Then issues were identified by a survey completed by almost 8,000 people.

The full analysis can be downloaded from the Equality Australia webpage.

When The Greens announced their polices relating the the LGBTIQA+ communities earlier this month Senator Janet Rice said it was time for governments to stop treating the communities as “political footballs”.

“LGBTIQA+ rights are non-negotiable.” Senator Rice said.

“Governments are supposed to serve all people. Instead, the Morrison government has been using queer people as a political football for years, and Labor has done a complete disappearing act on LGBTIQA+ rights.

“Since the 2019 federal election, Labor has abandoned their values and LGBTIQA+ people. Labor axed their LGBTIQA+ portfolio, and betrayed queer and other marginalised communities when they voted with the Morrison government on the Religious Discrimination Bill.

“Between the cruelty of Katherine Deves attacks on trans people, Morrison’s cynical creation of culture wars to win back ultra-conservative voters, and Labor’s deafening silence, it’s never been more important to elect strong advocates for equality and LGBTIQA+ communities in parliament.

“The Greens are the only party that voters can be assured will always fight, inside and outside parliament, for equality and human rights for everyone.

“In balance of power, the Greens will push Labor to act on the important progressive issues, and drive meaningful action on funding holistic and comprehensive health services, secure housing and safe, positive spaces in schools and other institutions for LGBTQIA+ people.” Senator Rice said.

Among the Greens policies are appointing a Minister for Equaity and an LGBTIQA+ Human Rights Commissioner, alongside introducing a Charter of Rights and tightening up anti-discrimination laws.

The party also committed to a national LGBTIQA+ health plan, making schools safer by removing exemptions allowed for faith-based schools, and addressing homelessness and housing challenges.

There is also a commitment to battling conversion therapy practices, supporting people with intersex characteristics and supporting LGBTIQA+ people seeking asylum in Australia.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au