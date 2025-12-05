Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

ETHAN delivers new music video for ‘Weaker Days’

News

ETHAN has a new track called Weaker Days and the accompanying video sees him wrestling and grappling with a lover as well as his emotions.

The singer has had a steady stream of releases this year, and the new clip once again allows him to show off his physique, as well as his musical talents.

- Advertisement -

“This one means a lot to me.” he said of the latest offering. “I made it all alone in my bedroom during a bad week, and stayed up several nights trying to pour out all I was feeling through sound and music. I’m super proud of how it ended up. Truly a cathartic release.” he said.

The new song arrives just week’s after ETHAN’s most recent release Damage Control, which had a clip featuring the same actors and some BDSM imagery.

Hailing form New Zealand and has spent a lot of time living in Sydney, ETHAN first began releasing music in 2017 but his output has really pick up in recent years and his videos are always very eye-catching.

Want to see more of ETHAN? Check out his Instagram.

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | ‘That 70’s Show’ featured a historic same-sex kiss

0
Joseph Gordon-Levitt's character of Buddy was never seen again.
News

Binary leader Kirralie Smith ordered to pay $95,000 and make public apology

0
The CEO of Binary Australia has 28 days to pay the huge fine or it will double in costs.
Culture

Rockers Downgirl feature Dykes on Bikes in new video

0
Sydney femme-punk outfit Downgirl return with new single 'CPR'.
News

South Australian Liberal leader Vincent Tarzia quits

0
Just months out from the state election Tarzia has thrown in the towel.

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | ‘That 70’s Show’ featured a historic same-sex kiss

0
Joseph Gordon-Levitt's character of Buddy was never seen again.
News

Binary leader Kirralie Smith ordered to pay $95,000 and make public apology

0
The CEO of Binary Australia has 28 days to pay the huge fine or it will double in costs.
Culture

Rockers Downgirl feature Dykes on Bikes in new video

0
Sydney femme-punk outfit Downgirl return with new single 'CPR'.
News

South Australian Liberal leader Vincent Tarzia quits

0
Just months out from the state election Tarzia has thrown in the towel.
Culture

Bibliophile | Why Things Feel F*cked

0
Psychotherapist Andrew Sloan new book is a guide on how to reset your world.

On This Gay Day | ‘That 70’s Show’ featured a historic same-sex kiss

OUTinPerth -
Joseph Gordon-Levitt's character of Buddy was never seen again.
Read more

Binary leader Kirralie Smith ordered to pay $95,000 and make public apology

Graeme Watson -
The CEO of Binary Australia has 28 days to pay the huge fine or it will double in costs.
Read more

Rockers Downgirl feature Dykes on Bikes in new video

Graeme Watson -
Sydney femme-punk outfit Downgirl return with new single 'CPR'.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture