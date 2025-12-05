ETHAN delivers new music video for ‘Weaker Days’

ETHAN has a new track called Weaker Days and the accompanying video sees him wrestling and grappling with a lover as well as his emotions.

The singer has had a steady stream of releases this year, and the new clip once again allows him to show off his physique, as well as his musical talents.

- Advertisement -

“This one means a lot to me.” he said of the latest offering. “I made it all alone in my bedroom during a bad week, and stayed up several nights trying to pour out all I was feeling through sound and music. I’m super proud of how it ended up. Truly a cathartic release.” he said.

The new song arrives just week’s after ETHAN’s most recent release Damage Control, which had a clip featuring the same actors and some BDSM imagery.

Hailing form New Zealand and has spent a lot of time living in Sydney, ETHAN first began releasing music in 2017 but his output has really pick up in recent years and his videos are always very eye-catching.

Want to see more of ETHAN? Check out his Instagram.