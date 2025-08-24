“Ethan shares new thumping electronic track ‘Empty Room’

OUTinPerth favourite Ethan has shared anew track and video. Empty Room is a thumping electronic track and its video sees the singer cavorting in a darkened room.

In an Instagram post Ethan shared the background of the song and revealed its about his struggles with loneliness and substance abuse.

“Last year I was in one of my countless hotel rooms of the year near the end of September in NYC. I was there to do a lil club show – I wanted to put on my first performance in the US. In this city I began to realise how confident, desired and uninhibited I felt when I wasn’t sober, especially in a city that glorified wealth, status and beauty so much. Being ‘just me’ wasn’t enough.

“I soon developed bad habits and cycles. It wasn’t the place for me – at least at the time, but I tried so hard to fit in. As a result, I just got lonelier and lonelier the longer I stayed there. The most poignant lyric in this song is “Manhattan’s not the best place when you’re this sensitive”. I knew that it wasn’t the city. It was me. But it was what the city brought out of me that stood out.

“In one of my stronger moments between the chaos I produced and wrote the first version of Empty Room and laid down vocals. The same vocals you hear in the final record.” Ethan shared.

“Even though I left NYC not long after, this trap has kind of followed me since on/off, and I know follows a lot of my peers around too.” he continued.

“Writing this song and filming the video is just my way of expressing my experiences with the comedowns and darkness that can be found on the flip side of the euphoria and the highs.” Ethan said.

Empty Room is out now.