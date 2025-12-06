Euphoria’s third season will finally arrive in 2026

Fans of the TV show Euphoria have had a long wait for the show’s third season, but it will finally be arriving on HBO Max in April 2026.

The show was a huge success when it made it’s debut in 2019, and before the second season arrived there two one-hour special episodes in 2020 and 2021. The second season arrived in 2022, but fans have had to wait four years for the third installment.

In the meantime some of the shows stars have gone on to have huge careers in film, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Shafer, and Jacob Elordi.

Sadly cast member Angus Cloud died in 2023, and cast member Eric Dane shared that he’d been diagnosed with the debilitating Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) earlier this year.

Rather than pick up the story about wayward high school students where it left off, the third series will be set five years later.

Zendaya in Euphoria (HBO).

At an industry event in London the show’s creator Sam Levinson shared that the cast will be made up of familiar faces and few newcomers.

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and Colman Domingo will be be back for the new series.

Also returning are Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Dominic Fike and Nika King, as well as Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Melvin Bonez Estes, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson and Zak Steiner.

And where do we find Zendaya’s character of Rue five years later? Levinson gave an indication of her situation.

“Five years felt like a natural place because if they’d gone to college they’d be out of college at that time,” he explained of where the show picks up. “We basically pick up Rue south of the border in Mexico, in debt to Laurie, trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off.”

Meanwhile Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie and Jacob Elordi’s Nate are living in suburbia and about to get married. While Hunter Shafer’s character of Jules will be found in art school., while Lexi, played by Maude Apatow, will be working as an assistant to a TV show runner with A-lister Sharron Stone joining the cast to play her boss.

Spanish pop star Rosalía will also appear, as will Orange is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne. Sadly Austin Abrhams who played Ethan will not be returning, and neither will Algee Smith’s character of footballer Chris McKay. Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat in the show, announced she was moving on back in 2022.