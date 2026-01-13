Eurovision check-in: The first songs for the 2026 competition have arrived

Eurovision 2026 is filled with debate and controversies with several countries pulling out over organisers decision to allow Israel to remain in the competition.

This year thirty five countries, including Australia, will be heading to Vienna for the 70th edition of the songwriting contest.

Iceland, Ireland, The Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain however are boycotting the event. It’s the smallest number of participants since 2003. There were also calls for Australia to boycott the event.

Tickets sell out in just minutes

Despite the controversy tickets for the Grand Final sold out in 14 minutes when they went on sale today, and all the semi-final tickets were gone in 20 minutes. The tickets to the preview shows that occur before each of the semi-finals and the Grand Final were snapped up in just an hour.

Martin Green, Director of the Eurovision Song Contest, was thrilled with the response.

“The response has been phenomenal. To see every single show sell out so quickly is a powerful reminder of what the Eurovision Song Contest represents – joy, togetherness, and shared experience at a time when that feels more important than ever.

Australia will be in the second semi-final

The slots for each of the semi-finals have been drawn and Australia’s representative, whoever that may be, will be in the second half of the second semi-final. Australia scored slot number 13 our of 15 in our semi-final.

The first semi-final on 12th May will feature Georgia, Portugal, Croatia, Sweden, Finland, Moldova, Greece, Montenegro, Estonia, San Marino, Poland, Belgium, Lithuania, Serbia and Israel.

Lining up for the second semi-final two days later will be Armenia, Romania, Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Luxenbourg, Bulgaria, Czechia, Albania, Denmark, Cyprus, Norway and Malta. After Australia’s performance they’ll be Ukraine and Latvia.

The United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy are not required to participate in the semi-finals as they are the countries that traditionally shoulder a larger financial burden of the event.

The Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria.

Alis will sing the tune Nân for Albania

Quickly out of the blocks in Albania who have picked Alis with the track Nân as their offering for 2026. It’s an epic tune with dramatic music and soaring vocals.

Alis won the fifth season of the Albania version of X Factor in 2024. Since that success he’s put out a trio of singles, and this song for Eurovision is the fourth release of his career. Alis was selected via local competition Festivali i Këngës.

Tamara Živković will take her tune Nova Zora to Austria

Montenegro will be sending Tamara Živković with her tune Novas Zoro, which is very Gaga-esque. Živković is currently a third year undergraduate student at a university in Belgrade. She lists Gaga, Charli XCX, Rosalia and Tate McRae as her inspirations.

Who will Australia send?

Last year Australia’s Eurovision journey was curtailed when Go-Jo failed to make it through to the Grand Final, it seemed nobody wanted what the Milkshake Man was offering.

Australia has now been in the competition for a decade. Our best result came in 2016 when Dami Im performed Sound of Silence. Songs by Guy Sebastian, Isaiah, Kate Miller-Heidke and Voyager have all made the Top 10.

Could this be the year Australia reigns? Let’s send Jimmy Barnes! You think we’re joshing, but google him performing a Sylvester disco classic at the Mardi Gras Party, Barnsey can do camp!