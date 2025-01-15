Eurovision check-in: Theo Evan set to represent Cyprus

Eurovision 2025 will be held in Basel, Switzerland with the Semi-finals take place on May 13th and 15th, and the Grand Final on 17th May. Switzerland won last year’s competition when Nemo performed The Code.

Thirty-eight countries are taking part with Montenegro returning after a two-year absence. The draw to see who gets to perform in each of the semi-finals will be conducted on 28th January. The competition will be broadcast in Australia by SBS but they’ll be unveiling new hosts in due course after jettisoning Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst.

Cyprus has announced that singer Theo Evan will represent them at Eurovision 2025 in Basel Switzerland.

The 23-year-old singer born Evangelos Theodorou, has released seven singles so far with his debut coming out in 2021. What he’ll be performing at Eurovision has not been shared at this stage.

Here he is with his previous hit Save Me From Myself.

Albania will be represented by folktronica duo Shkodra Elektronike

Albania has picked their artist for 2025 as well. They’ll be sending the folktronica duo Shkodra Elektronike to perform their song Zjerm. They were the winners of a local selection competition.

Kolë Laca and Beatriçe Gjergji are the members of the band, and they’ve previously released several singles including Ku e gjeta vedin, Synin si qershia and Vaj si kenka ba dynjaja.

Nina Žižić will return to represent Montenegro for a second time

After two years out of the competition Montenegro are returning to the fold. This time round they’ll be represented by Nina Žižić singing the song Dobrodošli.

Žižić previously performed at Eurovision in 2012 with the tune Igranka, which failed to make it through to the final.



The country was originally planning to send a different act in 2025, Neonoen won the local qualifying competition, but it was later discovered they’d previously performed their song, a violation of the rules. So they turned to the runner-up Nina Žižić.

Claude will represent The Netherlands

Congolese born Ditch singer Claude will be representing The Netherlands. His song has not been revealed at this stage.

His song Ladada (Mon dernier mot) topped the local charts for six weeks in 2022 and his debut album came out last year.

Czechia is sending Adonxs to Eurovision

The former lead singer of London-based alternative band Pace, Adonxs released their debut solo album in 2022.

They’re out and proud, and a previous winner of Superstar, the local version of the Idol franchise. He’s also been a runway model, strutting down the catwalk for Alexander McQueen in Milan when he was just 16, and fronted the award winning ‘Every Love is Love’ campaign.

His previous work is worth checking out.

Malta is picking their song for 2025, will they go with ‘Kant’?

Malta, like many nations, holds a local competition to choose their entry, and currently 24 artists and their songs are in the running.

One has been getting a lot of attention though. Miriana Conte catchy song is called Kant. You’ll have to wait and see if the local audience sends her to Switzerland to serve kant. You can take your Eurovision obsession to a whole new level by watching all the local competitions too.