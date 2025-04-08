Tony Armstrong and Courtney Act will host Eurovision 2025

Courtney Act and Tony Armstrong will be the new hosting duo at SBS for Eurovision 2025.

The new dynamic duo teaming up to take the helm of the commentary booth in their inaugural year at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland.

The pair follows in the footsteps of previous hosting duos Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst, and before that Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang.

SBS’s exclusive coverage airs LIVE from Wednesday 14 – Sunday 18 May at 5:00am AEST on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Catchall the behind-the-scenes action and exclusive insights during SBS’s Access All Areas prime time Eurovision event coverage from Friday 16 – Sunday 18 May at 7:30pm AEST on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Tony Armstrong said he was excited to be stepping into the Eurovision realm.

“I’m so excited to jump into the world of Eurovision with the one and only Courtney Act who has already taken me under her wing. I’m definitely not envious of her brilliance and my jealousy won’t make it on screen I promise.

“Eurovision holds such a special place in so many hearts around the world. I look forward to being a part of the spectacle along with Courtney!”

Courtney Act said she looking forward to sharing her thoughts of each of the perfomers taking to the stage.

“I was not prepared for how much I would enjoy Eurovision last year- and this year I’m back, now with everyone’s favourite IT man, Tony Armstrong (who I can confirm is just as delightful and dashing in real life as you’d expect). I’ll be offering my commentary expertise on every costume reveal, key change, wind machine and pyro moment I know Switzerland will deliver.

“Tony’s already taught me a thing or two about team sport energy, and I’ll be returning the favour with a crash course in camp!” she added.

This year Australia is being represented by Western Australian artist Go-Jo with the song Milkshake Man.