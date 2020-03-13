Events cancelled across the country following COVID-19 advice

News | Filed under National Posted by admin

The Australian government has requested that non-essential events attracting more than 500 people be cancelled to help halt the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. The recommendation is in place from Monday.

The request has seen a myriad of events announcing their cancelation including the WA Chicken Festival, the Mandurah Crab Festival and the Fairbridge Music Festival. The Festival of Perth will close their film season early, with the final screening occuring on Sunday night.

Tonight the Perth Wildcats and the Sydney Kings played a finals game at RAC Arena in Perth, but no spectators were allowed. From next week AFL games will be played without fans in the stadium.

Le Dîner en Blanc, an event on every socialite’s calendar, has been moved to November. Indie rock band Jimmy Eat World have also announced the cancelation of their tour, as has popular band Pixies.

Community radio station RTRFM announced both it’s Neon Picnic community event in Hyde Park and it’s iconic In The Pines fundraiser were being postponed. The station said it hoped to reschedule the events within six months.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the precautionary measure would allow Australia to ‘get ahead’ of the virus, and while the recommendation does not apply to schools, universities or shopping centres, the Prime Minister said large churches should consider holding smaller gatherings.

Connections Nightclub, which has a capacity above 500, said it would be open as planned this weekend, but would be evaluating the situation on a daily basis and taking the government’s advice into account.

“Considering the advice given at this point by the Department of Health, Government and City of Perth we will continue to open the venue this weekend with our normal trading hours and conditions.

“As always, we will keep informed with the most up to date guidance and evidence made available to us by the relevant authorities. As more information becomes available we will re-evaluate this situation on a daily basis.” the club posted to its Facebook page.

The Court Hotel posted a similar message to patrons saying it would be operating as normal over the weekend.

“At this stage, the venue will be operating as normal this weekend inclusive of Sunday’s Habitat Event and we encourage you to come in and support our amazing event promoters & staff.” The Court posted to Facebook.

“The advice given to Australia today was for all non-essential gatherings over 500 people to be postponed. How we will trade from Monday onwards will be discussed and decided as more information becomes available over the following week.”

OIP Staff