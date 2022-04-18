Exra Furman releases new single ‘Book of Names’

Ezra Furman has released a new single, Book Of Our Names, described as sparse but deeply emotive, with Furman’s voice guiding through the pulsing guitars.

This song follows last month’s single, Point Me Toward The Real, Furman’s first solo release since 2019’s Twelve Nudes and her stint soundtracking Netflix’s hit show Sex Education.

Speaking about the new single Furman revealed it was inspired by the Bible.

“This song is about what it feels like to live together under an empire that doesn’t value your lives,” Furman said. “I sing it as a Jew and as a trans woman, knowing well the stakes and consequences of being part of a hated population. But it is a protest song intended for use by any movement for collective survival and freedom.

“I noticed that the book of the Bible called Exodus in English, the one where the Hebrews escape slavery in Egypt, is called the Book of Names in Hebrew. And I started to think that the act of saying names out loud, of seeing individuals in their full irreplaceable uniqueness, holds the seed of true liberation.” Furman said,

Prior to branching out as a solo artist Furman was the lead singer and guitarist of Erza Furman and the Harpoons who released four albums between 2006 and 2011. Her combined output with the band and as a solo artist totals eight albums of material.

Furman shared that she was transgender in April 2021.

Take a listen to the new tune.

OIP Staff

