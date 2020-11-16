Extra shows for sellout theatrical success ‘Boys in the Band’

The local production of Mort Crowley’s The Boys in the Band has been such a huge success they’ve added some extra shows, moving the production to Northbridge’s State Theatre Centre.

It’ll be the first time a community theatre production has been performed at the Theatre Underground. Speaking on Channel Ten News the cast shared their excitement about the reception the play has received.

Actor Adam Poole, who plays Harold in the production, said decades after the play first debuted off-Broadway it still had a lot to offer.

“For older audiences it’s a reminder of how far we’ve come, and for younger audience’s it shows how lucky we are.” Poole said.

The production is part of PrideFEST 2020, which kicked off last weekend.

The Boys in the Band is recognised for its groundbreaking depictions of male homosexuality. Described as a game changer the play, which debuted off-Broadway in 1968, depicts the social lives of a group of gay men who gather for a friend’s birthday.

Premiering in the pre-Stonewall era, the play was controversial when first staged but has gone on to be performed regularly around the globe. Originally the play was only scheduled for five performances but it went on to play over 1,000 shows in its initial run with the Stonewall riots fueling discussion about homosexuality.

The play had a successful revival for its 40th anniversary in 2014 with a Broadway production that included Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells. The production won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

A film version featuring that cast, and directed by Ryan Murphy, recently premiered on Netflix.

Tickets are available now.

