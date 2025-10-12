Search
Fake quotes about trans athletes attributed to swimming champ Mollie O’Callaghan

News

Swimming Australia is asking social media companies to remove fake quotes attributed to the athlete Mollie O’Callaghan..

Posts have appeared on social media in recent days claiming that O’Callaghan had made comments stating an opposition to transgender women taking part in competitive swimming, and threatening to boycott to Los Angeles Olympics over the issue.

Swimming Australia have stated that the quotes are a fabrication, and are now asking social media company’s to remove them from their platforms. The comments had already been reported by some media outlets.

Singapore. 30th July, 2025. Mollie O’Callaghan won gold in the Women’s 200m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championship Singapore 2025, (Ranjith July / Shutterstock).

“There are currently fabricated quotes attributed to Dolphin Mollie O’Callaghan appearing on social media posts,” the statement from Swimming Australia read.

“At no stage has O’Callaghan been interviewed and provided commentary on transgender athletes.

“Meta has been advised of the fake news, and O’Callaghan and Swimming Australia have requested the posts to be taken down.”

