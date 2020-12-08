Family and authorities seek help locating missing person Bridget Flack

Friends, family and the Victoria Police are asking for any details on missing person Bridget Flack.

28-year-old DJ Bridget Flack was last seen on Monday 30th November, around 10:30am on Lygon Street in Carlton, Victoria. Bridget uses she/they pronouns.

A statement from Victoria Police said Flack told friend she was going for a walk at Yarra Bend Park, and while she made phone contact later that day, did not return home.

“Bridget is Caucasian, about 170cm tall, with a thin build and shoulder length brown hair,” the statement reads.

“She is likely travelling on foot or via public transport and is known to frequent the Yarra Bend Park and Merri Creek walking trails as well as the northern suburbs and the Ballarat area.”

“Investigators have released an image of Bridget in the hope someone recognises her and can provide information regarding her current whereabouts.”

Anyone who sees Bridget or has information about her current whereabouts is asked to contact the Melbourne North Police Station on 03 8379 0800.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 and www.beyondblue.org.au

QLife: 1800 184 527 and www.qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) people.

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.