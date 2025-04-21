Fan favourite, West Australian Ballet’s ‘Don Quixote’ returns

Take a trip to Spain this May with West Australian Ballet’s vibrant production of Don Quixote.

After more than eight years, this beloved ballet returns to the stage, filled with unforgettable characters, stunning costumes and incredible dancing, including the well-known Fandango.

When OUTinPerth saw the production in 2017 we described it as one that “perfectly balances a sense of fun with great moments of romance and drama.”

Don Quixote is based on Miguel de Cervantes’ classic novel of the same name and follows the adventures of Don Quixote, an avid reader who believes he’s a gallant knight on a quest for love.

Oscar Valdés and Chihiro Nomura photographed by Stef King.

First performed as a ballet in 1869 at the famed Bolshoi Theatre, Don Quixote has charmed audiences with its fiery romance and laugh-out-loud humour and so will West Australian Ballet’s version, choreographed by Australian Prima Ballerina, Lucette Aldous AC, in 2010.



“We are so lucky to have this beautiful production of Don Quixote from one of the world’s most famous Kitri’s, Lucette Aldous,” said Guest Artistic Director, David McAllister AC.



Known for her extraordinary contributions to ballet, Lucette’s storied career includes performing alongside the legendary Rudolf Nureyev in The Australian Ballet’s Don Quixote in 1970, and the now-iconic 1973 film.



“We celebrate her amazing career as a dancer, teacher and stager, and remember her extraordinary legacy for ballet in Australia with this production of Don Quixote, that she crafted on and for West Australian Ballet,” says McAllister.

Chihiro Nomura photographed by Stef King.





As the company approaches its 75th anniversary in 2027, Don Quixote is the first legacy ballet to be presented, an homage to the extraordinary women who have who have made a profound impact on ballet.



Don Quixote plays from 16 – 31 May at His Majesty’s Theatre with West Australian Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are on sale now.