Fashion legend Valentino dies aged 93

Famous Italian fashion designer Valentino has died at the age of 93. Known around the world simply by his first name, he was one of the great designers of the 20th century.

Valentino Clemente Ludovico Garavani founded his fashion label in 1960 and served as Creative Director until 2007.

His foundation announced his passing, sharing that he died in Rome surrounded by his loved ones. His body will repose at their headquarters on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a burial on Friday.

Valentino Garavani attend The New York Ball: The 20th Anniversary Benefit For The European School Of Economics at Trump Tower on November 19, 2014 in New York City. Photographed by Joe D Dunn, published via a Creative Commons License CC BY-SA 4.0

Valentino Garavani was not only a constant guide and inspiration for all of us, but a true source of light, creativity and vision,″ the foundation said in a statement posted on social media.

The designers gowns were favoured by Hollywood royalty and royalty with everyone from Julia Roberts to Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Elizabeth Taylor and Queen Rania of Jordan wearing his creations. He was famous designing striking gowns, often favouring a bold red colour.

Both Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett were wearing Valentino when they took to the podium to accept their Best Actress Oscars.

Alongside his partner Giancarlo Giammetti Valentino built his fashion house to become a multi-million dollar empire. The coupe sold the business in for $300 million in 1998.

Valentino learned his craft in Paris as an apprentice at Jacques Fath, later he worked for Balenciaga and Christian Dior. He left Paris in 1960 to open his open label in Rome. His life and work was depicted in the 2008 documentary film Valentino: The Last Emperor.

With the passing of Valentino, the fashion world is seeing the end of an era where designers built up their own companies rather than being investment vehicles of multi-national firms.

Valentino was seen as an equal to big names including, Karl Lagerfeld who died in 2019 at the age of 85, Pierre Cardin who died at 98 in 2020, Giorgio Armani who passed away aged 91 last year, and Karl Lagerfeld died in 2019 at the age of 85.