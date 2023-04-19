Father Bob Maguire, charity campaigner and Catholic priest, dies aged 88

Tributes are pouring in for Catholic priest Father Bob Maguire who passed away today aged 88.

Affectionately known across Australia as Father Bob, he worked to battle assist those affected by poverty and disadvantage, while also developing a significant media presence in his latter years.

His family announced that the Melbourne based icon has died at Cabrini Hospital on Wednesday morning.

“Father Bob was a dear and much-loved member of our family and will be sorely missed for his energy and good humour. His physical and mental health had been deteriorating for some time, but his preference was always to help others rather than consider his own situation,” his family said in a statement.

“Father Bob was not just a much-loved family member, but was loved by all Australians for what he stood for. He has fought bravely for the underprivileged and homeless all his life. He represented the highest of principles, and he fought to actively live those principles.”

Praise for the religious leaders lifelong work came from politicians, community leaders and everyday Australians.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese lead the tributes describing Father Bob as a “great Australian”.

“With the passing of Father Bob, we have lost a great Australian. An irrepressibly cheerful champion for all those battling disadvantage, he dedicated his life to brightening the lives of those most in need.

“A man of warmth and faith who faced struggles with a cheeky grin. May he rest in peace.” The PM posted to social media.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns was also praising the Catholic priest.

“Our nation has just lost a hero. The people’s priest. A social justice warrior. And a man who dedicated his life to faith and standing up for those most vulnerable.”

Greens leader Adam Bandt said Maguire was “a ferocious advocate for justice, refugees, and the vulnerable.”

Martin Foley, the former Minister for Equality in Victoria said Father Bob had inspired many others to step up and tackle poverty, injustice and hatred.

“The loss of Father Bob is a blow to the ‘unlovables’ who he supported and sustained over a lifetime of lived social justice. May his example inspire us all to overcome poverty, injustice, and hate. Vale Father Bob. South Melbourne, Melbourne and Victoria is better for a life well lived.” Foley said.

Just.Equal Australia spokesperson and former national director of Australian Marriage Equality, Rodney Croome, said among his many achievements Father Bob should be remembered for speakig up for Australia’s LGBTIQA+ communities.

“Fr Bob Maguire was a brave and tireless advocate for LGBTIQA+ equality and he will be greatly missed.”

“He stood up for the recognition of same-sex relationships and against anti-gay and anti-trans prejudice when few other public leaders were willing to do the same.”

“He was a strong supporter of giving LGBTIQA+ people a voice to explain why equality and inclusion are so important.” Rodney Croome said.

“At a personal level I found my conversations with Fr Bob a source of great inspiration that kept me going during tough times.”

“Fr Bob was always true to his Christian values of love and inclusion regardless of the fears and prejudices of others.”

Maguire was born in Thornbury Victoria, his parents Scottish immigrants. He would later shared that his father was an alcoholic who died from lung cancer when he was still a child, and his mother passed away a few years later, making Maguire an orphan as he turned 16.

He became an alter boy when he was 8 years old, and received a scholarship to attend Christian Brothers College in St Kilda. He began studying to be a priest when he turned 18, and was ordained in 1060, aged 25. He later joined the Australian Army Reserve and during the Vietnam War was a lieutenant colonel, commanding a character training unit for young officers.

In 1973 he became the parish priest at St Peter and Paul’s Church in South Melbourne, a position he held until his retirement in 2012. In 2003 he created the Father Bob Maguire Foundation that expanded his work in supporting people who needed assistance. In 1989 Maguire was made a member of the Order of Australia for his services to homeless youth, and he was named Victorian of the Year in 2011.

He became well known in the media, first hosting a radio show on Melbourne’s 3AW, and later alongside comedian John Safran on national youth station Triple J. The duo also appeared on several television programs for SBS.



