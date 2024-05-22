Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

‘Wicked’ is flying back into Perth this December

Culture

The beloved Broadway favourite Wicked is touring Oz once again and Perth fans can experience the magic this December.

Celebrating 20 years since its smash-hit debut on Broadway, Wicked is one of the most successful musicals in the world, with a feature film starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey just on the horizon.

The stage musical has won more than 100 major awards, including Grammys, Olivier’s, Helpmann’s and Tony’s.

“I’m thrilled we’re able to bring Wicked to Perth’s wonderful Crown Theatre,” says Wicked Australia Co-Producer John Frost.

Wicked is one of the most lavish musical productions to have ever played in Australia, the full Broadway experience. With the lavish sets and opulent costumes, it’s a feast for the eye and the ear.

If you have never seen Wicked, come and see it for the first time and be spellbound. If you have seen it before, I know you’ll want to come back and be enthralled all over again.”

The story takes audiences back to the magical land of Oz, before Dorothy ever made her friends there.

Wicked is an origin tale of the Wicked Witch. When two women meet, one with immense power and emerald-green skin, their rivalry and friendship will have dire consequences for their wonderful world.

Wicked is coming to Crown Theatre this December. Head to wickedthemusical.com.au for more – tickets on sale from July.

Images: Jeff Busby

News

United Kingdom will head to the polls on 4th July

0
PM Rishi Sunak has made his pitch to voters asking they to back the government for a fifth term.
Lifestyle

Pride in Sport Festival to promote LGBTQ+ belonging

0
This exciting initiative sets out with a mission to increase LGBTQ+ visibility, participation and inclusion in sporting codes across the nation.
History

On This Gay Day | Louise Pratt delivered her first speech in WA parliament

0
In 2001, Louise Pratt delivered her inaugural speech to the Western Australian parliament, setting out an agenda for LGBTQ+ law reform.
Culture

Sam Morton is the most surprising musical story of 2024

0
Actor Samantha Morton teams up with Richard Russell for new music project.

