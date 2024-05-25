Search
Liberals dump Senator Hollie Hughes in preselection battle

News

Liberal senator Hollie Hughes has been spectacularly dumped by her party during a preselection meeting in Sydney.

Reports say party members opted to knock the incumbent senator down to the third spot on their senate ticket for the next election, putting her in an unwinnable spot.

She was on the top of the ticket at the 2019 election, but after five years in parliament it looks like Hughes has lost the support of party members who have put high profile moderate Andrew Bragg in the top spot, followed by Lowy Institute researcher Dr Jessica Collins was given the second spot.

Prior to entering parliament Senator Hughes was a communications professional working for former senators Bill Heffernan and Conchetta Fieravanti-Wells. She has also been an advocate for greater support for children with autism in country areas and served as a member of NSW State Administrative Tribunal.

During her time in parliament Senator Hughes has been a regular guest on the Sky News ‘after dark’ programs appearing regularly on The Kenny Report, Credlin, Sharri, The Bolt Report, The Paul Murray Show and others.

During her time in the parliament Senator Hughes has voiced her support for laws that would ban women who are transgender from participating in women’s sport and has supported a motion from One Nation to ban the use of gender-neutral language.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

