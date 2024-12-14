Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

FIFA picks Saudi Arabia for World Cup after Australia drops out

News

The 2034 FIFA World Cup will be held in Sauda Arabia, a country where homosexuality is still punishable by death.

Australia and New Zealand were also jointly bidding for the event but withdrew the proposal in 2023, leaving Saudi Arabia as the only country wanting to host the event.

Human rights groups have condemned the selection, arguing that FIFA are ignoring their own commitment to human rights.

In a joint statement a conglomerate of human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, said the decision showed the sporting bodies promises to uphold human rights were “empty”.

They said the “confirmation of Saudi Arabia as host of the 2034 FIFA men’s World Cup, despite
the well-known and severe risks to residents, migrant workers and visiting fans alike, marks
a moment of great danger. It should also mark a moment for change.”

“FIFA can never claim that it did not know the severity of the risks of hosting its flagship
event in a country with such weak human rights protections.”

“Nor can the national Football Associations voting to approve it. Today, there is no shortage of evidence of migrant workers being exploited and subjected to racism, activists sentenced to decades in prison for expressing themselves peacefully, women and LGBTQIA+ people facing legalized discrimination, or residents forcibly evicted to make way for state projects.” the groups said.

The decision to host the event in Saudia Arabia follows the 2022 World Cup being held in Qatar, another country that has the death penalty for homosexuality. At that gathering players and teams were warned not to make any on-pitch public displays of LGBTIQA+ allyship.

