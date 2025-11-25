Fire at G.A.Y in Auckland treated as suspicious

Authorities are investigating a fire at Auckland venue G.A.Y. and treating it as suspicious.

The fire brigade was called to the Karangahpe Road nightclub early on Sunday morning after a fire alarm was triggered.

The busy thoroughfare was blocked for an hour as fire crews worked to control the blaze, and one person was assessed by ambulance staff.

Police have now shared that they believe the fire started in a rubbish bin in a bathroom, and at this stage their treating it as a suspicious incident.

Investigators will be reviewing surveillance footage and speaking to witnesses. The fire was limited to the basement of the premises.