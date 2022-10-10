First headliners announced for Sydney WorldPride’s ‘Rainbow Republic’

International indie alternative pop band MUNA – the group behind the hits Silk Chiffon and What I Want – will be making their Australian debut at Sydney WorldPride’s closing concert, Rainbow Republic, presented by Optus at The Domain on Sunday 5 March 2023.

The event will be hosted by Keiynan Lonsdale, who will also perform as part of the seven-hour queer megamix of live music, DJs and dancing.

They will be joined by G Flip, Peach PRC, Alter Boy, BVT and Vetta Borne, with more acts to be revealed later in the year.

LA-based trio, MUNA, shared their excitement about their first trip down under.

“We’re super stoked to play WorldPride in Sydney and to come down to Australia for the first time! See you very soon, mates.”

Fresh from their performance at the AFL Grand Final, G Flip said they were stoked to be part of the events closing party.

“I am stoked to be co-hosting and performing at Sydney WorldPride! I’m from Melbourne and identify as non-binary so just the fact that WorldPride is in Australia is exciting. I’m so honoured to be a part of celebrating Pride – it’s going to be epic!”

Singer-songwriter and Love, Simon actor, Keiynan Lonsdale, also shared his joy about the Rainbow Republic event.

“I can guarantee some magic is on its way for us in Sydney 2023. I cannot wait to be part of it.” Lonsdale said.

Singer, songwriter and influencer, Peach PRC, said they had found the queer community to have been embracing since launching their music career.

“I’m so unbelievably honoured to be included in next year’s Sydney WorldPride event, after being so welcomed into the queer community in the last year or so and I’m so incredibly proud to be performing alongside some of my favourite people!”

Kate Wickett , Chief Executive of Sydney WorldPride, said filling the event with queer musicians had been a priority for organisers.

“Rainbow Republic is for the young and young at heart and is the biggest live music event at Sydney WorldPride. As we program a full day of music, it was really important to us to book LGBTQIA+ musicians first. This is just a taste of the line-up and represents the incredible talent that abounds in the rainbow community and will be sure to have The Domain rocking this summer.

“It’s exciting for us to be able to showcase incredible queer talent to the world on the last day of our 17-day festival of LGBTQIA+ fabulousness.”

Tickets for Rainbow Republic, presented by Optus, are available now via Moshtix. Discounted tickets are available for this event via Mobtix for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and the Affordability program for concession holders.

Sydney WorldPride 2023 runs for 17 days, from 17 February to 5 March 2023 incorporating Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. Tickets for official events via SydneyWorldPride.com. Tickets for community events at prideamplified.au.

The full festival program over 300 events across WorldPride Official, WorldPride Arts, WorldPride Sports and Pride Amplified will be revealed in November 2022.

