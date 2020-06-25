First look at extraordinary fourth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Spoilers ahead! The first look at the fourth season of dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale is here, and June is ready to fight.

The brutal drama based on the works of Margaret Atwood picks up where the third season left off, with June leading a rebellion against the violent, oppressive forces of Gilead.

Speaking to IndieWire, showrunner Bruce Miller told fans not to bother trying to guess where this story will go.

“Don’t try to guess what happens,” Miller said.

“That’s a fools errand. You will not be able to know what happens. That’s the beauty of the show.”

Elisabeth Moss returns as June, along with Alexis Bledel and Samira Wiley as queer Gilead refugees Emily and Moira, Bradley Whitford as the enigmatic Commander Lawrence, Joseph Fiennes as Commander Waterford and Ann Down as Aunt Lydia.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 is set for release in 2021.

