First Look: Evan Rachel Wood is Madonna in new biopic

Evan Rachel Wood is portraying Madonna in a new bio-pic and the first image has just been released showing the West World star has nailed the superstar’s look circa 1985.

The project is not Madonna’s self penned autobiographical project, or the unproduced script that topped Hollywood’s black list. Wood will portray Madonna in a new film project about the life of comedic musician Weird Al Yankovic.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is currently filming. Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe plays the musician who built his career on parodies of songs by Michael Jackson, Madonna and others. The film will air on US streamer Roku.

Wood shared the image to her Instagram page and said she was having a lot of fun playing the part.

Weird Al Yankovic’s parody comedy began in 1979 when as a college student he recorded a parody of My Sharona by The Knack and sent it in to a local radio station. The popularity of his tune My Bologna lead to it officially be released.

Soon he was taking the mickey out many pop songs including I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll as I Love Rocky Road and Toni Basil’s Mickey, which he transformed into Ricky – the song was actually originally recorded by British band Racy as Kitty.

His big break came when he recorded a parody of Michael Jackson’s Beat It, recreated as Eat It. His next big hit was a take on Madonna’s iconic Like a Virgin, presented as Like a Surgeon.

