Fitness guru Richard Simmons dead at 76

Hollywood fitness guru Richard Simmons has died aged 76. The enthusiastic fitness and weight loss expert had not been seen in public for many years after withdrawing from public life.

His death comes just a day after his 76th birthday. Yesterday the star had posted to social media thanking people for their birthday well wishes.

Simmons reportedly died at his home in Los Angeles. News of his death was first posted by celebrity website TMZ who cited police sources.

Richard Simmons arrives at the Friend Movement Anti-Bullying Benefit Concert at the El Rey Theater on July 1, 2013 in Los Angeles 9Kathy Hutchen / Shutterstock)

Simmons found fame in the late 1970s with his energetic approach to weight loss and fitness. The Hollywood gym owner was a popular guest on late night chat shows and was memorable for his striped shorts, Swarovski crystal studded singlets, and an energetic personality.

When the aerobics movement took off in the early 1980’s he made a fortune with his video series Sweatin’ to the Oldies. He also released cookbooks and fitness guides, as well as appearing in commercials for a wide range of products.

Simmons shared his own experience of losing 40 kilograms through a commitment to exercise and healthy eating. He was famous for personally answering thousands of fan letters and often called people to give them support in their own weight loss journeys.

After 2014 Simmons stopped making public appearances, leading to conspiracy theories that he was being held captive by his housekeeper. Los Angeles police conducted a welfare check in 2017 and confirmed he was perfectly fine.

The same year Simmons launched legal action against several media outlets who had reported he had become a recluse because he was undergoing gender reassignment. The case was thrown out of court.

In 2022 after a documentary investigating why he’d suddenly disappeared for public life was launched, Simmons issued a statement saying he was “happy, healthy, and living the life he has chosen to live.”

Richard Simmons never spoke about his sexuality, and he lived in Los Angeles with his dogs and housekeepers.