Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Jeangu Macrooy is singing about the “Independent girls and nasty evil gays”

Culture

Eurovision star Jeangu Macrooy has just shared new track Independent Girls and Nasty Evil Gays.

The track features on his forthcoming album Young, Awkward & Lonely, and he’s poking a lot of fun at conservative politicians.

- Advertisement -

It’s described as a satirical protest song against sexism and queerphobia that uses humor and anger to dissect the patriarchy: danceable resistance against scared little men with fragile egos. It’s a fun, catchy bop with an important message.

“It’s a funny, sarcastic protest anthem for the girls and the gays” says Jeangu. “I wrote it from the perspective of people who blame feminism and queerness for everything that’s “wrong” in the world – just to highlight how ridiculous and outdated that mindset really is.”

While working on his upcoming album Jeangu realized that whilst he’s written protest songs in the past he’d never written one that directly addresses queer rights.

“The time feels right. The world’s grown increasingly hostile towards LGBTQ+ people, and the rights we’ve fought so hard for are being challenged in real and terrifying ways. The song is also feminist, because women’s rights are under attack too. It felt urgent, it felt necessary and it felt like the right moment to make some noise.”

“I want queer people to feel empowered to live even louder”, he continues. “In the face of hate, we shouldn’t shrink ourselves. We deserve nothing less than full freedom to be our authentic selves – without apology, without compromise. I hope this song also inspires allies to speak up, show up, and join the fight for equality. Because silence is not neutral.”

Stepping into characters that are the total opposite of who he is, Jeangu takes on caricatures of right-wing figures who blame queers for everything; from the weather to the economy.

It’s a very tongue-in-cheek, over-the-top satire, and we leaned all the way in” says Jeangu. “It’s camp, it’s chaos, and it’s got a message.”

The new tune is available now for all you independent girls and nasty evil gays.

If you’re a Eurovision fan, the name Jeangu Macrooy may already be familiar to you. Jeangu was the Netherlands’ entry for the Eurovision Song Contest with his song Grow when they were due to host in 2020, but the pandemic ensured its cancellation.

Nevertheless, the track gained widespread editorial playlisting, landing in Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist in twelve countries, while premiering on Dutch national television and racking up millions of streams.

He returned to Eurovision in 2021 to represent the Netherlands with his politically-charged entry Birth Of A New Age written as a response to the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

Born and raised in the South American country of Suriname, Jeangu’s journey began at the age of 13 when his parents gifted him a guitar, and he formed a duo with his brother Xillan.

After moving to The Netherland he landed a record deal and so far has found success with three albums of material. He’s also got an acting career and has starred in several musicals, including Jesus Christ Superstar.

Latest

News

Busselton Councillor calls for Pride festival to be defunded

0
Richard Beecroft says most people in the region find Pride offensive.
News

Teacher fired after being outed by his husband’s obituary

0
Mark Richards taught at the same school for over two decades.
History

On This Gay Day | Walt Whitman published Leaves of Grass

0
The poet's best-known work is also considered the clearest indication that Whitman was same sex attracted.
News

Tribunal rules E-Safety Commissioner’s attempt to protect Teddy Cook was not justified

0
The decision has been heralded as a win for free speech.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Busselton Councillor calls for Pride festival to be defunded

0
Richard Beecroft says most people in the region find Pride offensive.
News

Teacher fired after being outed by his husband’s obituary

0
Mark Richards taught at the same school for over two decades.
History

On This Gay Day | Walt Whitman published Leaves of Grass

0
The poet's best-known work is also considered the clearest indication that Whitman was same sex attracted.
News

Tribunal rules E-Safety Commissioner’s attempt to protect Teddy Cook was not justified

0
The decision has been heralded as a win for free speech.
Culture

Revelation begins with ‘U Are the Universe’

0
It's a rare chance to see Ukrainian sci-fi about the potential end of the human race.

Busselton Councillor calls for Pride festival to be defunded

Graeme Watson -
Richard Beecroft says most people in the region find Pride offensive.
Read more

Teacher fired after being outed by his husband’s obituary

Graeme Watson -
Mark Richards taught at the same school for over two decades.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Walt Whitman published Leaves of Grass

OUTinPerth -
The poet's best-known work is also considered the clearest indication that Whitman was same sex attracted.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture