Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at videos featuring new songs from Louis Culture, Shannen James, Genesis Owusu, Haiku Hands and Kayne The Lovechild.

Louis Culture – Grammar

South London artist Louis Culture has just released two brand new singles, Grammar and No Love. These releases arrive a year after the release of his acclaimed mixtape When Life Presents Obstacle and mark the beginning of a new chapter for the rising star.

Shannen James- Old Mix Tapes

Australian singer Shannen James impressed us when she performed at RockWiz Salutes Mushroom Records earlier this year. Her debut album Patchwork will be out in February and here she shares Old Mix Tapes the latest single from the record.

Genesis Owusu – Survivor

Genesis Owusu has got heaps of praise for their Struggler album that came out back in October and it was named Album of the Year at the recent ARIA Awards.

Now they’ve added a new track Survivor to the digital version of the album. The rappers Australian tour kicked off in Perth on Friday.

Haiku Hands – Paradise

We’re loving the slice of hazy indie-pop from Haiku Hands. The trio have just released their second album Pleasure Beast and their heading off on a tour across the USA with Big Freedia. They’ve got some Australian dates coming up but shockingly there’s no WA dates at this stage.

Kayne The Love Child – We Outside

This catchy track sees rapper Kayne The Lovechild encourage everyone to just be themselves and embrace their individuality. “Be cool and be you, cause who the fuck else you going to be?” he asks. This track is the artist from NYC’s first release.

Graeme Watson

