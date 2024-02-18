Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at new videos from Kim Gordon, Royel Otis, Michael Johnston, English Teacher and Conan Grey.

Kim Gordon – I’m a Man

Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon is about to release her second solo album and this track is good sample of what her new record sounds like, guitars, reverb, stop-start beats and her distinctive vocals.

Royel Otis – Foam

Royel Otis found a lot of new fans with their cover of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder on the Dancefloor. The just put out their debut album PRATTS & PAIN and here’s their latest single from the record. It’s a hazy slice of indie goodness.

Michael Johnston – Gravity

Teen Wolf actor Micheal Johnston gets all romantic on his new track Gravity.

English Teacher – R&B

English Teacher’s new single is called R&B but it’s not an R&B track, it is fact a tune about how front woman Lily Fontaine just doesn’t have the voice for that kind of music. The tune if from the post-punk rockers new album This Could Be Texas. The band previously recorded the song in 2021, but they’ve laid down a new version their new album.

Conan Grey – Lonely Dancer

US singer and model Conan Grey is channeling Soft Cell on his latest offering. It’s from his forthcoming third album Found Heaven.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.