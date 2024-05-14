Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Support WAAC with Sassie Cassie’s Drag Bingo this IDAHOBIT

Community

Local LGBTIQA+ support organisation WAAC are raising funds with a special drag bingo event this Friday, 17 May.

The event marks IDAHOBIT, which is International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersex Discrimination and Transphobia.

17 May 1990 is the day homosexuality was removed from the World Health Organisation Classification of Diseases, and WAAC – formerly the WA AIDS Council – had been supporting our community for years before this milestone day.

Former CEO Lisa Dobrin at WAAC’s rebrand announcement event in 2021.

WAAC are asking for your support, all you have to do is have some fun with the supremely talented Sassie Cassie at The Court Hotel.

Sassie will be doing all the hard work! All you need to do is grab your mates, your tickets and settle in for a good time and some fabulous prizes.

Sassie Cassie’s Drag Bingo is at The Court Hotel this Friday, 17 May from 6:30pm. Secure your tickets here.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

