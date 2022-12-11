Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at videos from PNAU and Troye Sivan, Death by Denim, Fatoumata Diawara, Hyd, and Kelela.



PNAU & Troye Sivan – You Know What I Need

PNAU’s Nick Littlemore was stoked that Troye Sivan was available to provide vocals for their new track.

“Working with Troye again has been amazing! When we wrote this song, we had no idea that we will get so lucky to have Troye Sivan singing and bringing his unbridled creativity to the world of PNAU.” Littlemore said.

The video for the tune comes from Polish creatives MELT who have created a mind-mending AI version of the Perth raised singer.

Death by Denim – Draped in Vapor

Laid back psychedelic grooves from Death by Denim. The local band released their Moonbow album earlier in 2022, but this tune is something new and follows on from the single Magic Daisy that came out in October.

Fatoumata Diawara – Nsera feat. Damon Albarn

This Mali born musician and actor, who currently lives in France, has teamed up with Damon Albarn for a new tune. Diawara has previously appeared on albums by Albarn’s Gorillaz and Rocket Juice & The Moon, as well as collaborating with Mulatu Astatke, Bobby Womack, Herbie Hancock and Disclosure. The track is the first offering from her new album due out in 2023.

Hyd – The One

Hyd’s LP Clearing was recently released and there’s videos for lots of the tunes from the album on their YouTube channel. We love this song though with its unexpected transitions and mix of genres. Hyd is Hayden Dunham from Austin Texas and they previously worked with SOPHIE, Caroline Polachek and Charli XCX collaborator Umru.

Kelela – On The Run

This is the third tune Kelela has shared from her forthcoming sophomore album Raven, which is set to be released in February 2023. While it’s not as upbeat as previous single Happy Ending, it’s a sultry and smooth laidback journey with intriguing beats and succulent vocals. This is going to be album to look out for in 2023.

