Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at videos featuring new songs from Måneskin, Yaeji, Kali Uchis, Lucinda Chua, and a collaboration between four huge stars.

Måneskin – FEEL

Italian rockers Måneskin have jsut released a lyric video for their tune FEEL. Frontman Damiano David has clearly not skipped any gym sessions.

The band’s third album Rush! has just been released.

Yaeji – For Granted

Yaeji, is an American singer, DJ, and producer based in Brooklyn, New York. Her style blends elements of house music and hip hop. and she performs in both English and Korean. She has previously released a mixtape, a couple of EPS and a stack of singles.

Lots of artists have also asked Yaeji to remix their songs including Dua Lipa, Robyn and Charli XCX. This track is taken from their debut album, With A Hammer, out April 7th on XL Recordings.

Kali Uchis – I Wish you Roses

This is some really slick laid-back vibes. It’s from Kali Uchis upcoming third album Red Moon in Venus. It’s one of two album’s she is putting out. She recently shared she has one English language album ready, and also has recorded a separate Spanish language album.

Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper and Gloria Estefan – Gonna Be You

This track is probably not going to set the world on fire, but what a collaboration! The four superstar singers team up for this song from the soundtrack to upcoming movie 80 For Brady. The film stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field. It is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl to see their hero Tom Brady play.

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin previously collaborated in the television series Grace & Frankie, and back in 1980 they starred alongside Dolly Parton in the comedy 9 to 5. The song is composed by mega-successful songwriter Diane Warren.

Lucinda Chua – Echo

London’s Lucinda Chua will release her debut album Yian on 24th March. She’s just shared the hauntingly beautiful tune, Echo. Chua was previously a member of British chamber-pop outfit Felix and has remixed The Cinematic Orchestra.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.