Florida Governor Ron DeSantis drops out of Presidential race

Filed under News Posted by admin

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended his Presidential campaign, ending his run for the White House.

The announcement that he will no longer be in the race comes ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary where Republican voters who are registered in the region will give an indication of who they want to be the next US President.

The announcement from DeSantis leaves former President Donald Trump and former Ambassador the United Nations Nikki Haley as the only two major contenders in the competition for the Republican nomination.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie suspended his campaign last week ahead of the Iowa Caucuses, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy pulled out after failing to generate significant support.

DeSantis was seen as the major challenger to Trump early in the race. As Governor of Florida, he has overseen a raft of anti-LGBTIQA+ legislation being introduced, including laws which limit schoolteachers from speaking about LGBTIQA+ people and issues.

Announcing the end of his run DeSantis threw his support behind the Trump campaign.

““It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” DeSantis said in a video posted to social media.

“While I’ve had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of Anthony Fauci, Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden. That is clear,” he said.

DeSantis posted the video online with a quote attributed to Winston Churchill.

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” DeSantis wrote, but history buffs have quickly pointed out the former British Prime Minister never said the words according to the International Churchill Society.

Polling ahead of the New Hampshire primary indicates that 50% of registered Republican voters will support Trump, while Haley comes in second with 39%. The DeSantis campaign had collapsed with just 6% of voters indicating they would support the Florida Governor.

Graeme Watson

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.