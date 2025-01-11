Former British MP Ivor Caplin arrested by police after being confronted by vigilante group

Footage has appeared online of a former British Labour MP being stopped by a vigilante group who have alleged the former politician was attempting to meet a 15-year-old boy after having inappropriate online conversations.

The vigilante group called Stop Stings travelled from Derbyshire to Hove Station in the country’s south where they performed a citizen’s arrest on the former politician. The interaction was livestreamed on Facebook.

The group have told the media that seven men travelled to apprehend former MP Ivor Caplin. In the video, which runs for over 30 minutes, the men describe themselves as veterans as they interrogate the former MP. Throughout the video Caplin repeatedly denies their accusations.

Police have confirmed that a 66-year-old male was arrested on Saturday and in being held in custody.

“We are aware of footage circulating on social media showing a man in Brighton being detained on suspicion of engaging in online sexual communications with a child.

“Officers can confirm that a local 66-year-old man was arrested on Saturday January 11 and currently remains in custody.

“This is an ongoing and active investigation.” police said.

The vigilante group have handed over their “evidence” to police for an investigation.

Ivor Caplin represented the seat of Hove for the Labour party from 1997 until 2005. He served as the Parliamentary Under-Secretary for State for Defence in the Blair government from 2003 until 2005.

In 2005 he chose not to run for re-election. In 2010 a parliamentary inquiry that audited MPs expenses found that Caplin had not provided sufficient evidence for some of the claims he’d made during his time as a MP, and he later agreed to repay £1,178.43.

In 2024 he was suspended from the Labour party over what have been described as “serious allegations”. Details of the concern have not been made public.

Since leaving parliament Capin has been a regular commentator on British politics regularly appearing in the media.