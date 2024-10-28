Fortescue Energy’s Mark Hutchinson says he supports diversity despite his religious links

Mark Hutchinson, the CEO of Fortescue Energy, has told his staff that he values diversity in the workplace despite also having a leadership role at a religious organisation that spouts heteronormative sexual values.

The Australian Financial Review asked the business leader questions about how he was able to fulfill his responsibilities as a leader in the company which says its values diversity and LGBTIQA+, while also being a board member of religious group Alpha International.

Hutchinson reportedly knocked back the opportunity to answer any questions from the business newspaper, but after they published a story earlier this week, he sent an email to all staff outlining his position.

Alpha International is an evangelical organisation that makes slick videos aimed at teenagers with messages about how Jesus wants to “guide” them in their sexuality. They argue that the Bible has clear guidelines on how sex should be practiced, saying it’s strictly heterosexual only.

The organisation’s provides its audience with a series of courses to follow outlining how they can incorporate Christianity into their lives. When research commissioned by the group in 2019 showed that the videos were not making an impact in non-Western countries, they began developing additional series that were targeted to specific ethnic communities.

Mark Hutchinson – Fortescue Energy

In his email to all staff Hutchison said he valued all the diversity in the workplace.

“Our entire global workforce come from different faiths, religions and backgrounds – and what I love is our diversity in all of its forms,” he wrote.

“Fortescue has an industry leading commitment to diversity and human rights, and of course our Values underpin all that we do.

“I love our values and our diversity. These values guide me as CEO in everything I do.”

Hutchison’s board position on Alpha International is alongside his wife Angel, who is also a director of the Australian branch of the organisation, while additionally running a Chinese language version of the group.

LGBTIQA+ employees at Fortescue Energy have told OUTinPerth that the CEO’s email to staff was disappointing, noting that it only spoke it generalities and did not make any specific mention of LGBTIQA+ staff.

Some staff we spoke to said that they worried that response from the CEO opened a door to people being able to say one thing but in reality, do the complete opposite. They spoke about how the company’s values were central to their daily working lives but described the CEO’s message to team members as one that left them feeling overlooked.

In 2021 the Fortescue group spoke about the establishment of their staff network the Fortitude Group which allowed LGBTIQA+ team members and allies to create a more diverse and inclusive culture in the company. They were the winners of an award at the inaugural Diversity and Inclusion Awards held by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry WA earlier this year.

On Sunday night the CEO sent a second message to clarify his earlier comments.

“After speaking with some of you over the past few days, I am aware that by failing to clarify my views on same sex relationships in my comments last week that I have let you down,” he wrote.

“This was certainly not my intention, and I apologise unreservedly. I wish to state clearly that I am supportive of everyone in a same-sex marriage and same-sex relationships and value the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I believe that all of us are equal and I accept and support every member of our team. I want everyone to have the freedom to be who they are.”

On Monday morning Chairman and company founder Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest reached out to staff to reassure them of the company’s commitment to supporting LGBTIQA+ team members.

“I would like to reassure you all on behalf of our Board, that we are resolutely committed to the cause of equal rights. We expect and require the same of our leadership,” Mr Forrest stated.

“We uplift, empower, and celebrate every employee and protect each of them from all kinds of discrimination; this categorically includes on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, including the freedom, to choose your partner.

“We deeply value Fortescue’s LGBTQIA+ community. At a personal level, I stand with you.” Forrest said.

Andrew Forrest daughter is Sophia Forrest, a prominent Australian actor who is non-binary. They recently wed their partner Zara Zoe.

Note: An earlier version of this article contained additional reporting other other cases of a similar nature. Concern has been raised over the accuracy of the reporting and we have chosen to remove the information while it is being reviewed.