Four dead, 13 injured after police chase crashes into gay bar

Four people are dead and another 13 are injured a car being pursued by police crashed into an LGBTIQA+ bar in Ybor City in Tampa, Florida.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said the incident started just after 12:40 a.m. when two cars were observed racing each other. One car broke off and the other, a silver 2019 Toyota Camry, drove southbound on the interstate highway, later exiting in the downtown area.

Police have released video of an attempted PIT (Precision Immobilisation Technique) where officers attemped to hit the back of the speeding car to send it out of control. When they were unsuccessful officers pulled back from their pursuit.

“After that, unfortunately, this vehicle went at a high rate of speed down 7th Avenue, and tragically, just east of 15th Street, hit over a dozen people,” Bercaw said.

The car plowed into Bradley’s on 7th, a popular gay bar which was filled with a Saturday night crowd. The venue is described as Tampa’s premier LGBTIQA+ venue.

Three victims died at the scene and a fourth died at a hospital, police said. A fifth victim is hospitalised and listed in critical condition.

Eight additional victims are being treated at hospitals but listed as stable and two other victims with minor injuries declined treatment at the scene.

Silas Sampson, provided by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man Silas Sampson. Sampson has been charged with four counts each of vehicular homicide and aggravated fleeing to elude, serious bodily injury and/or death. Additional felony charges are expected to be added.

