Four housemates face eviction in Big Brother’s latest round

The action on Big Brother never stops, no sooner have Jane and Mia been evicted and another nomination round arrives which leaves four housemates up for eviction on Sunday night.

Waring: Spoilers ahead if you haven’t watch the latest episodes.

The housemates saw the departure of two members of their crew in a surprise double eviction, and Jane and Mia left some harsh criticisms in their parting videos.

Jane said she though Vinnie was a ‘fake’ who was not really be his true self and always looking for where the cameras were pointing, while she said she had no desire to ever see housemate Bruce ever again. She also labeled Coco as lazy and told her to “get off her butt”.

“Bruce, I don’t like you. I never want to see you on the outside.” Jane said to the tradie who she regularly clashed with during her time in the house.

While in Mia’s farewell video she said Holly lacks self-awareness and suffers from ‘main character syndrome’, and said she had no idea why Bruce was on the show, before adding her crush Edward was looking for a cookie cutter girl who fits inside a tidy box.

Mia was also given the power to cast some votes in this week’s eviction and threw her votes towards Holly and Bruce.

Jane picked Allana to be the house leader for the upcoming week, saving the Queensland social worker from nomination, delivering her a stack of sweet treats and giving her the power to assign chores.

She picked Ed to be the house chef, with Bruce as his kitchen hand, while Holly was given the task of cleaning the bathroom, and Coco was assigned to cleaning the bedroom everyday. Holly was soon moaning to Big Brother that bathroom cleaning wasn’t a girl’s job.

Soon the housemates were heading back into the Diary Room to cast their votes for who should be next on the chopping block.

Vinnie scored 12 points with nominations from Connor, Emily, Colin, Edward and Holly. Abiola, who spends most of her time asleep, also rose to the top of the list with Bruce, Emily, Colin and Holly voting for her to be ejected.

While Bruce also made the grade thanks to votes from Connor, Abiola and Allana.

Allana however opted to use her Head Housemate power to save one nominee from the list, throwing a lifeline to Abiola. With the lesbian legend saved, both Connor and Holly were added to the eviction list.

Catch the show Monday to Friday on Network Ten and on 10Play, and then tune in on Sunday for the eviction episode. And if you need even more- check out the live stream online.