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Massive Attack announce first Australian tour in 16 years, Perth misses out

Culture

British band Massive Attack will tour Australia for the first time in 16 years, but this time Perth is not on their itinerary.

The band, led by Robert “3D” Del Naja and Grant “Daddy G” Marshall, will play shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne this August 2026. Frontier Members presale opens Thursday, June 4 at 2 p.m. local time, with general on sale from Friday, June 5 at 3 p.m. local time via frontiertouring.com/massiveattack.

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The band recently released a new track, Boot on the Ground, which sees them teaming up with Tom Waits. Fans are hopeful the new track and tour announcement signal that more new music may be coming from the collective in the near future.

Massive Attack’s debut album Blue Lines arrived in 1991. Over the years they have released five albums, including Protection (1994), Mezzanine (1998), 100th Window (2003) and Heligoland (2010).

The band has collaborated with many vocalists throughout their career, including Horace Andy, Tricky, Shara Nelson, Tracey Thorn, Nicolette, Elizabeth Fraser, Sinead O’Connor, Damon Albarn, Martina Topley-Bird, Hope Sandoval, Roots Manuva, Guy Garvey and Tunde Adebimpe.

Massive Attack last visited Perth in 2010, playing a memorable show at Kings Park that featured Martina Topley-Bird and Horace Andy.

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Janice Robinson revives ‘Dreamer’ with fresh release on Armada Music

Graeme Watson -
Janice Robinson reflects on the enduring legacy of 'Dreamer' as she releases a refreshed version of the iconic 1993 dance anthem.
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