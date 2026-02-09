Foxtel share they are developing a new chapter of Wentworth

For eight seasons Foxtel’s Wentworth was a ratings winner for the broadcaster. Now its been revealed a new show that extends the world of Wentworth beyond the prison walls is in development.

At the ACCTA Awards on Friday night actor Danielle McCormack paid tribute to the show during a special segment and revealed that a new continuation of the story was in development.

Noting that the show was the most successful ever created by Foxtel McCormack shared a few details of Wentworth: The Next Chapter which would explore inmates lives upon being released, living under parole, survival and the hope of renewal.

McCormack also joked that he character of Bea Smith would not be returning having come to a nasty end, something the actor described as being “relentlessly shanked 16 times by a prison shiv”.

Foxtel’s Director of Scripted Originals, Lana Greenhalgh, said the next chapter would push the story forward into new territory.

“We’re incredibly proud of the legacy of Wentworth and excited to reveal what we’re creating in this bold new chapter,” she said.

“The next iteration honors everything fans loved about the world, while opening the door to a new era of formidable and compelling characters driven by fresh, provocative storylines.

“The project is at an exciting stage of development, and we look forward to sharing more details soon.”

Wentworth, a Fremantle production that premiered in 2013, reimagined the iconic series Prisoner and became a defining moment in Australian television, a ground-breaking and globally celebrated drama that that has been screened in over 170 territories worldwide and set a new standard for female-led storytelling.