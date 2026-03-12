‘I Swear’ is an incredible film that expands your world and restores your faith in humanity

I Swear | Dir: Kirk Jones | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

I Swear is set in Scotland and based on the true life story of John Davidson who was diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome at the age of 15. He went from being a sociable young lad and promising football player to having continual ticks, and uncontrollable outbursts that were embarrassingly inappropriate and totally misunderstood.

In 1980s Britain and the rest of the world as well, this neuro-divergent condition was not something that was understood. His condition put considerable strain on his family and he was suspended from school. John became the target of bullying and the teenager thought that the only way out was to take his own life.

08.08.24 loc: Galashiels sc: 70 John, Dottie & Heather in high street

Fortunately, an older John (brilliantly portrayed by Robert Aramayo in his BAFTA Award-winning performance) comes across mental health nurse Dottie (Maxine Peake), who is the mother of an old school friend. Although dying of cancer, she works to help John live as normal a life as his incurable condition will allow him.

There is no sugar-coating as to what John had to endure, but there were people who support him. John (who is an executive producer of the film and is mortified that he upset some people with his outburst at the BAFTA Awards recently), eventually become an advocate for people living with the condition and their families.

The opening scene of the film is actually when John receives a MBE from Queen Elizabeth in 2019 at Holyrood Palace for his work in educating the public about the disorder. The Queen remained composed when he shouted “fuck the queen”, and the audience realised that many of the situations John gets himself into are actually hilariously funny.

Writer / director Kirk Jones keeps the film real and, for this audience member at least, tears of empathy mixed with tears of laughter. Hopefully as many people as possible will get to see this incredible film that expands your world and restores your faith in humanity.

Early screenings are 13-15 March and 20-22 March at Luna Leederville, Luna on SX and The Windsor.

Lezly Herbert