G Flip to headline AFC Women’s Asian Cup Closing Ceremony

G Flip will headline the Closing Ceremony of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026, delivering a high-energy performance ahead of the tournament’s showpiece Final at Stadium Australia on 21 March.

The performance will provide a fitting finale to what has already become a historic and record-breaking edition of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, celebrating the players, fans and communities who have helped make the tournament a landmark moment for women’s football across Asia.

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G Flip, who in partnership with Paramount+, reimagined the iconic rock anthem All Fired Up for the promotion of the tournament, will perform this track at the Final.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to perform at the Closing Ceremony and to help celebrate such an incredible moment for women’s football. I’m such a big fan of women’s sports and can’t wait to watch the final match!” G Flip said.

The singer was cheering the Australian team on from the stands on Friday night ahead of her sold-out Sunday night show at the Fremantle Arts Centre.

G Flip joins a standout line-up of artists who have helped elevate the tournament’s major moments.

Global star Audrey Nuna, the singing voice of Mira from K-Pop Demon Hunters, headlined the spectacular Opening Ceremony in Perth, while Australian powerhouse ZIPPORAH debuted the Official Tournament Anthem That’s How We Win.

Fans were also treated to a special International Women’s Day performance from chart-topping singer Dami Im during the Matildas’ clash with Korea Republic at Stadium Australia.

Together, these performances reflect the scale and ambition of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026, which has delivered a tournament of firsts and record-breaking milestones both on and off the pitch.

On Friday night, a vibrant crowd of 16,466 at Perth Rectangular Stadium created a fantastic atmosphere as the Matildas edged out DPR Korea, with Australia now set to face China in the Semi-Final in Perth on Tuesday 17 March. Victory in the Semi-Final will secure a place in the Final in Sydney on Saturday 21 March.

Sarah Walsh, Chief Operating Officer of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 said the entire tournament had been filled with excitement.

“This tournament has been full of incredible moments, from record-breaking crowds to unforgettable performances on and off the pitch. Having G Flip headline the Closing Ceremony is the perfect way to close out a truly special edition of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup and to celebrate the incredible atmosphere fans and players have created throughout this tournament.”

The Final at Stadium Australia will see the crowning of the continental champion, bringing together thousands of fans for a spectacular conclusion to what is the most successful edition of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup™ ever staged.

With strong demand for tickets for the Final, fans are encouraged to secure their seats now and be there when history is made.