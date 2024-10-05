Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Freo Dockers are set for the AFLW Pride round

News

The Fremantle Football Club has announced the launch of its 2024 AFLW Pride Jumper. 

Fremantle’s AFLW side will wear the special edition jumper against Carlton in the week seven clash at Fremantle Oval on Saturday 12th October. 

The design marks the Club’s fourth Pride Jumper which came to life through the collaboration of staff who are part of Freo’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee (DE&I) who represent the diverse community within the four walls of the Club. 

Former Fremantle graphic designer Anna Palma led the creative direction of the Pride Jumper alongside fellow DE&I members Amber Vandam, Angie Bain, Ben Martin, Brad Wellings, Claire Heffernan and Emma Pass.

Participants were each asked what Pride represents to them – both in the community and within the Club.

When discussing what Pride means in the community, the message was clear: it’s about everyone coming together, for the love of each other, and creating connections. 

Vandam, Program Coordinator of the Purple Hands Foundation, explained some of the further meaning behind the design. 

“While Pride primarily represents the LGBTQIA+ community, it also requires the entire community to unite to make acceptance, equality, and love a reality,” Vandam said. 

“This is where the lines of connection came to life – like a web, or a puzzle of everyone coming together, with all points reaching one another somewhere along the line. 

“The DE&I members all spoke about how important the anchor is to them. It is what ties us together, no matter who we are – one Club, united by the anchor. 

“We all said that the Club was a place where we felt welcomed, loved, and appreciated, and where our differences were celebrated.” 

Fremantle’s 2024 Pride Jumper is available in-store and online at The Dock team store

