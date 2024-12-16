Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention.

This week we explore new music from Haute and Freddy, Olly Alexander, Röyksopp, Celete and Florrie.

- Advertisement -

You can also listen to all our Fresh Tracks from the last few months on our Spotify playlist.

Haute and Freddy – Scantily Clad

When Haute and Freddie appeared online recently we couldn’t find out much about them, but they’ve shared another tune following on from Anti-Superstar. What we’ve learned is the project is from Michelle Buzz and Lance Shipp and they describe their sounds a theatrical pop.

Olly Alexander – Archangel

Here’s another tune from Olly Alexander’s forthcoming debut solo album. It’s the third tack from his Polari album which will be out in 2025.

Röyksopp – Nebulous Nights (An Ambient Excursion Into Profound Mysteries)

This new venture from duo Röyksopp. The Norwegian band have done a live rework of their Prpfound Mysteries trilogy of albums and turned into a massive ambient journey that spans hours. They’ll be coming to town in 2025 for the Perth Festival.

Celeste – This is Who I Am

The British singer-songwriter is back with a new tune that recalls classic trip hop sounds. The singer directed the clip herself and it introduced two key characters from her upcoming album. The song has also been used as the theme to the TV series The Day of the Jackal.

Florrie – It’s Been a Hard Night

Florrie got her start as the in-house drummer from production outfit Xenomania, which saw her work with Pet Shop Boys, Kylie and Girls Aloud. While she’s been putting music out since 2010, this year saw the release of her first album titled The Lost Ones.

Listen to recent Fresh Tracks selected by OUTinPerth on Spotify.