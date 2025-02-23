Search
Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Culture

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention. 

This week we explore new music from Nxdia, Sam Smith, Jake Wesley Rogers, Nightbirde and Jennie teams up with Doechii.

We’ve added the tunes to our Spotify playlist too.

Nxdia – Boy Clothes

We love this tune from Nxdia, although it does sound very much like a Charli XCX song. Nxdia was born in Egypt but her family moved to Manchester when she was eight years old. She’s a member of Loud LDN, a collective of London based women and genderqueer musicians.

Sam Smith – Love is a Stillness

Fans of Sam Smith got s surprise when he released this heartfelt ballad in time for Valentine’s Day. The engrossing black and white clip is filled with shots of people in New York.

Jake Wesley Rogers – God Bless

This new single from Jake Wesley Rogers has the delicious line “God bless the trans kid in Texas” as it discusses hypocrisy in religion and wider society. Rogers, who came to prominence on America’s Got Talent has put out four albums so far in his career.

Nightbirde – Still Got Dreams

Jane Kristen Marczewski who performed as Nightbirde came to prominence when she appeared on the US series America’s Got Talent in 2021. While she got the judge’s “Golden Buzzer’ for her performance she sadly had to withdraw because her health was rapidly deteriorating due to cancer which she battled for many years. Nightbirde passed away in 2022 at the age of 31.

South Africa’s Mzansi Youth Choir had previously performed one of her songs, so when they needed a choir for this posthumous release, they were the perfect match.

Jennie & Doechii – ExtraL

Blackpink member Jennie has tapped Doechii for her new track ExtraL. Her upcoming debut solo album is titled Ruby and it’ll be out on 7th March. The album will also feature Dua Lipa, Childish Gambino, and Domonic Fike.

Check out all the Fresh Tacks on the Spotify playlist.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

