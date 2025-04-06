Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Culture

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention. 

This week we explore new music from Sombr, Lights, Michael Clifford, Evan Greer and Ryan Cassata, plus Jane Remover.

- Advertisement -

We’ve added the tunes to our Spotify playlist too.

Sombr – Back to friends

Joining the long list of artists and bands missing a vowel is Sombr. The artist hails from NYC’s Lower East Side but is now based in Los Angeles. This is his latest offering. He’s also doing a lot of live gigs across the USA and then heading to Europe later this year.

Lights – Surface Tension

This multi-lingual track is one of two new tracks from Lights. Check out her other new tune White Palm Trees too. Both are from upcoming album A6.

Michael Clifford – Cool

This slice of indie pop rock is the debut from Michael Clifford, he’s no stranger to the music scene as he’s the guitarist in Australian rock band 5 Seconds of Summer aka 5SOS. His upcoming debut album will be titled Sidequest.

Evan Greer and Ryan Cassata – Protect Trans Kids

Some punk protest from Greer and Cassata. Clocking in at just over 1 minute in length, the message is succinct. Leave them alone.

Jane Remover – Angels in camo

Jane Remover’s new Revengeseekerz has arrived, and it’s filled with rock sounds, electronic glitches and frantic vocals all overlapped on each other.

Check all the Fresh Tracks on Spotify.

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | George Michael was arrested in a sting operation

0
After being arrested the singer publicly shared that he was gay.
Community

Pride Networking Drinks is returning for an Easter edition

0
It's a great way to meet people.
News

Mother of transgender teen takes legal action against Queensland’s puberty blocker freeze

0
The state's Director-General of Health has been ordered to respond.
News

Identity of Sydney’s luxury hotel fraudster revealed

0
A Sydney court has convicted and issued an arrest...

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | George Michael was arrested in a sting operation

0
After being arrested the singer publicly shared that he was gay.
Community

Pride Networking Drinks is returning for an Easter edition

0
It's a great way to meet people.
News

Mother of transgender teen takes legal action against Queensland’s puberty blocker freeze

0
The state's Director-General of Health has been ordered to respond.
News

Identity of Sydney’s luxury hotel fraudster revealed

0
A Sydney court has convicted and issued an arrest...
News

Former Tasmania Premier Tony Rundle dies aged 86

0
Rundle was the state's premier from 1996 until 1998.

On This Gay Day | George Michael was arrested in a sting operation

OUTinPerth -
After being arrested the singer publicly shared that he was gay.
Read more

Pride Networking Drinks is returning for an Easter edition

Graeme Watson -
It's a great way to meet people.
Read more

Mother of transgender teen takes legal action against Queensland’s puberty blocker freeze

Graeme Watson -
The state's Director-General of Health has been ordered to respond.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture