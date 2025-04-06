Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention.

This week we explore new music from Sombr, Lights, Michael Clifford, Evan Greer and Ryan Cassata, plus Jane Remover.

We’ve added the tunes to our Spotify playlist too.

Sombr – Back to friends

Joining the long list of artists and bands missing a vowel is Sombr. The artist hails from NYC’s Lower East Side but is now based in Los Angeles. This is his latest offering. He’s also doing a lot of live gigs across the USA and then heading to Europe later this year.

Lights – Surface Tension

This multi-lingual track is one of two new tracks from Lights. Check out her other new tune White Palm Trees too. Both are from upcoming album A6.

Michael Clifford – Cool

This slice of indie pop rock is the debut from Michael Clifford, he’s no stranger to the music scene as he’s the guitarist in Australian rock band 5 Seconds of Summer aka 5SOS. His upcoming debut album will be titled Sidequest.

Evan Greer and Ryan Cassata – Protect Trans Kids

Some punk protest from Greer and Cassata. Clocking in at just over 1 minute in length, the message is succinct. Leave them alone.

Jane Remover – Angels in camo

Jane Remover’s new Revengeseekerz has arrived, and it’s filled with rock sounds, electronic glitches and frantic vocals all overlapped on each other.

Check all the Fresh Tracks on Spotify.