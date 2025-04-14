Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention.

This week we explore new music from many well-known performers, including Marina, Pulp, Garbage, Betty Who, The Hidden Cameras, Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke and Arcade Fire.

We’ve added the tunes to our Spotify playlist too.

Marina – Cuntissimo

Welsh artist Marina, who used to be known as Marina and the Diamonds, has shared the new song from her forthcoming sixth album Princess of Power. Marina says the track is a bold statement about women reclaiming power and rejecting societal constraints.

Pulp – Spike Island

Jarvis Cocker’s band has reformed to release their eighth album More. It’ll be their first album in 21 years. The band formed in 1978, had their greatest success in the 1990’s with hits like Common People, Disco 2000 and Do You Remember the First Time? The new track is produced by James Ford from Simian Mobile Disco.

Garbage – There’s No Future in Optimism

Another 90’s band getting ready for the next chapter of their career is the Shirley Mason fronted band Garbage. Let All That We Imagine Be the Light will be out on 30th May and will be the band’s eighth album.

The Hidden Cameras – How do you love?

Another band bringing us new music after a long break is Canada’s The Hidden Cameras. This new song was recorded in Munich with producer Nicolas Sierig with string arrangements by Owen Pallett. The band have shared that they will be releasing a limited edition 12″ single with remixes by Pet Shop Boys, Hidrogenesse and Boys’ Shorts.

Arcade Fire – Year of the Snake

Next month Arcade Fire will deliver of seventh studio album Pink Elephant and this mesmerising but laid-back track is the first single.



It’s the band’s first new music since allegations of sexual misconduct arose against singer Win Butler in 2022. Butler denied the allegations but addressed them in a letter to fans where he spoke about his mental health and substance abuse challenges.

Betty Who – RUN!

Australian singer Betty Who has an energetic new single, it’s her first original music since 2022. She’s about to head out on a tour of the USA that will include shows at the Sonoma Pride Festival and then World Pride in Washington.

Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke – Gangsters

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke and prolific electronic musician Mark Pritchard began making music together in 2020 in the covid era. This is the third single from their forthcoming album Tall Tales which will be out on 9th May.

Take a listen to all the recent fresh tracks on Spotify. There are 217 songs in the list which runs for about 13 hours.